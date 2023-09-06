Two hospitalized after motorcyclist tries to overtake vehicle while entering roundabout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two people were hospitalized after a motorcyclist tried to overtake a vehicle while entering a roundabout Saturday evening.

Toledo Police say on Sept. 2 around 8:36 p.m., a 53-year-old man and a passenger were stopped on Jeep Parkway at the roundabout exit for Berdan Avenue. At the same time, a 28-year-old man and his 27-year-old passenger were on a motorcycle approaching the stopped truck from the rear.

According to police, the motorcyclist attempted to drive past the truck in order to enter the roundabout first. The 28-year-old then lost control and the motorcycle slid into the passenger side of the stopped truck causing both people on the motorcycle to slide under the truck.

The 28-year-old and his passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The crash is currently under investigation.

