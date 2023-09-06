WATCH LIVE: TPS breaks ground on $5.7 million Electric Vehicle Center

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools began construction of a new facility that will train students for the ever-growing electric vehicle revolution Wednesday.

Joined by Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur, Superintendent Romules Durant presided over groundbreaking ceremony at the Toledo Technology Academy of Engineering for the $5.7 million addition.

Classes are expected to begin in the fall of 2024.

The project received $1.25 million in federal funding.

Classes on the EV maintenance and repair will also be available to adults.

