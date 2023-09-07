13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

13 Action News honored with proclamation for outstanding broadcast service

Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to...
Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 Action News is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. On Thursday, Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

The proclamation reads, in part:

“Over the past three years quarters of a century, it has maintained the flexibility necessary to meet the changing needs of area viewers and has earned the loyalty of a large and diverse audience, distinguishing itself as one of Ohio’s finest television stations,” the proclamation read. “The expertise and commitment of 13abc’s employees and the astute and insightful leadership of its managers have earned the station the respect and appreciation of the entire community, and we applaud all those associated with this fine establishment for their integrity, skill, and unwavering devotion to excellence.”

The 13 Action News staff would like to thank the community for their viewership and support over the last 75 years.

Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to...
Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.(WTVG)
Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to...
Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Perry Nuclear plant along Lake Erie in North Perry was one of two Ohio nuclear plants bailed...
Ohio Democrats push reforms for utility companies, HB6 repeal
GTFC
Greater Toledo Community Foundation to celebrate 50th anniversary with free admission day at National Museum of the Great Lakes
Ohioans are still paying the price for the largest public corruption scandal in the state's...
Ohio Democrats push reforms for utility companies, HB6 repeal