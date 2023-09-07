13 Action News honored with proclamation for outstanding broadcast service

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13 Action News is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. On Thursday, Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan.

The proclamation reads, in part:

“Over the past three years quarters of a century, it has maintained the flexibility necessary to meet the changing needs of area viewers and has earned the loyalty of a large and diverse audience, distinguishing itself as one of Ohio’s finest television stations,” the proclamation read. “The expertise and commitment of 13abc’s employees and the astute and insightful leadership of its managers have earned the station the respect and appreciation of the entire community, and we applaud all those associated with this fine establishment for their integrity, skill, and unwavering devotion to excellence.”

The 13 Action News staff would like to thank the community for their viewership and support over the last 75 years.

Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. (WTVG)

