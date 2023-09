TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, chance of drizzle and mist, lower 60s. FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler and slowly becoming less humid, chance of light showers/drizzle/mist, dry for the evening, highs only near 70. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, pleasant, mid 70s. SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.