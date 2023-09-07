13abc Marketplace
Family still seeking justice in the murder of a well-known and respected basketball coach

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a well-known and well-respected basketball coach.
By Alexis Means
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the murder of a well-known and respected basketball coach.

Melvin Thomas was big on giving back and helping youth. His sister is pleading for the people who know the gunmen to speak up.

“As a big sister, protecting my brother, was one of my greatest accomplishments, and to know that somebody or several people took it upon themselves to decide that his life was over is unacceptable,” the victim’s sister Danielle Thomas said.

The sister of slain basketball coach Melvin Thomas says her brother’s death can not be in vain.

She remembers that day when he got the call saying her brother was killed.

She says a friend was celebrating a birthday and they went to a building on Elm Street that some friends were trying to turn into a youth center.

She says one of Melvin Thomas’ friends got drunk and went outside. Melvin Thomas went to check on him.

“Trying to get him to come back in out of the middle of nowhere some young man came up and just started firing,” Danielle Thomas said.

Police say Melvin Thomas was innocent. Investigators need the help of the people who were at the get-together to track down the multiple shooters responsible for Melvin Thomas’ death.

“You took a son from my mother. You took a mentor from children. You took a trainer from a community,” the victim’s sister said.

In his 27 years, Melvin Thomas helped shape a lot of young lives. Basketball was his life.

He was a respected coach and trainer.

There’s a $10,000 reward being offered for any information that leads to an arrest

