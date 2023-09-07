Four arrested after Findlay drug bust

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Four people were arrested Thursday morning after a drug bust at a Findlay home.

According to a joint news released from the Findlay Police Department, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office, four people were arrested and booked at the Hancock County Justice Center after authorities served a search warrant and seized drugs and paraphernalia.

Authorities say Michael Hummel, 33, Tyler Vantrease, 43, Jon Pinkney, 38, and Russel Rash, 20, were all arrested as a result of the search. Hummel was arrested and charged with Possession of Crack/Cocaine, Vantrease was arrested on two local warrants, Pinkey was arrested on a Seneca County warrant, and Rash was arrested on two drug indictments.

Authorities said the METRICH drug task force and Findlay PD’s Emergency Response Team executed the search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Crystal Glen Blvd just before 6:00 a.m. Thursday morning. They found suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and some cash. They did not disclose how much. Police said drug trafficking and drug use are suspected.

