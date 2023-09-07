Great Lakes Jazz Festival returns this weekend
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Lakes Jazz Festival is retuning to Toledo this weekend.
The festival will take place on Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater located at 2205 Kenwood Blvd.
The following is the line-up of artists who will be performing:
- 12 p.m. - Mike Miller
- 1:30 p.m. - Smooth Operation
- 3 p.m. - Allen Dennard
- 4:45 p.m. - Angela Davis
- 6:30 p.m. - Charged Particles with Tod Dickow
Organizers say the event is free and open to the public.
