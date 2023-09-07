13abc Marketplace
Great Lakes Jazz Festival returns this weekend

The festival will take place on Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Great Lakes Jazz Festival is retuning to Toledo this weekend.

The festival will take place on Sept. 9 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ottawa Park Amphitheater located at 2205 Kenwood Blvd.

The following is the line-up of artists who will be performing:

Organizers say the event is free and open to the public.

