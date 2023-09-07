Greater Toledo Community Foundation to celebrate 50th anniversary with free admission day at National Museum of the Great Lakes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the Greater Toledo Foundation will be hosting “Full STEAM Ahead,” a day of free admission for everyone to enjoy the National Museum of the Great Lakes.

Activities for the event include a STEAM-based scavenger hunt and recycled regatta. At the Imagination Station, activities will include opportunities to create from re-purposed materials and glass crusher demonstrations.

Members of the Imagination Station and the National Museum of the Great Lakes will be able to use their membership card to get into both museums free anytime between Sept. 1-10.

The event will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

