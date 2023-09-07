Hear gunshots in Toledo? City Councilman says call 911

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - If you hear gunshots, call 911.

That’s the message from a Toledo City Councilman after one woman said she hears gunshots all the time.

“Well, I hear shots every day and every night,” said Pat Gerdes, who lives in the neighborhood near Berdan and Upton. “But I can’t tell where it’s coming from other than, you know, it’s in the area. So, as far as being able to call the police and tell them, you know, it’s right outside my house or whatever, I can’t do that.”

Gerdes explained she hears gunshots so often, she does not call police because she’s not sure where to direct officers.

“If you hear the gunshots, please, still call 911. Give an idea of where you heard it,” said Toledo City Councilman John Hobbs III, who hosted a community meeting at the Eleanor Kahle Senior Center. Gerdes attended the meeting and expressed her concerns about reporting the gunshots.

Councilman Hobbs explained if there are repeated reports of gunshots in a neighborhood, Toledo Police can relocate mobile surveillance cameras to help deter crime. Officers can also increase their visibility in a neighborhood by making more rounds.

“One of the things that has happened since we had our last town hall is we now have police officers walking the beat, an 8 hour shift. The citizens said, ‘Hey, we want officers in the community,’” added Councilman Hobbs.

For a full list of community meetings for District 1 during September 2023, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.