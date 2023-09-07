Humane Society of Erie County still rebuilding after flooding

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - When storms swept through Port Clinton and Sandusky on Wednesday, August 23, many neighborhoods experienced flooding, including the Humane Society of Erie County.

“I thought a normal storm, but I ended up coming in a little bit early to work that morning, Thursday morning, and all I could see was water,” shelter manager Melissa Gundlach said.

Gundlach had to start evacuating the 74 cats and 14 dogs housed in the 8,500-square-foot shelter.

“With the help of the Sandusky Fire Department, lifeboats, we had volunteers show up with box trucks, and trucks, and vans to help us move animals to safety,” said Gundlach.

Gundlach says the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.

“This has been two weeks now of daily construction, and trying to get the building back in line so that we can do our mission and house animals that need somewhere to live,” Gundlach said.

Fans and industrial dehumidifiers were still running, trying to dry the building out.

“24-inch cut down on all the walls because of all the water damage and then we are putting new drywall back in to repair that and then get it all painted and ready to go,” Gundlach said. “So this room is in transition now, we got the damaged material out and we’re working to get the new stuff in.”

The shelter is a nonprofit organization that only has backing from donations.

“It’s incredible that the support that allows us to keep doing what we do on a regular daily basis, and then to add this to it is a lot,” Gundlach said.

The shelter is asking for monetary donations, and foster care for a handful of cats that were just returned to the shelter.

