Mothers of special needs children claim teacher is ‘not equipped’ to handle class

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two mothers contacted 13 Action News saying they are frustrated, and don’t know where to turn. They say their special needs children are in a class with a teacher they claim is ‘unfit’ for the position, and they feel the administration is trying to pull the wool over their eyes.

Heidi Strickland and Tiffany Forbes both have special needs children in TPS Virtual Academy. The women say the teacher assigned to their children is unprepared.

“She plays YouTube. We played on Wednesday nine YouTube videos... in the first hour... Now if I wanted my daughter to learn on YouTube, I can do it myself,” Strickland said.

Strickland said she is expected to have her child ready to learn when they log in for the class at the beginning of every day and feels the teacher should be held to the same standard.

“Why is it not ensured your teachers are prepared to teach on day one? this is the end of week three, and we’ve gotten nowhere,” Strickland said.

Tiffany Forbes’ daughter, Malaysia, is 10 and struggles with anxiety.

“Malaysia will give an answer to the teacher and if the teacher doesn’t like her answer, she’ll raise her voice,” Forbes said.

Overall, the mothers say the teacher is not equipped to teach these young children with IEPs. Strickland says the teacher told the parents at the beginning of the year she only has experience teaching junior high students, not elementary.

When Strickland took this information to the administration, TPS appointed the assistant principal to the school, who they believe is a relative of the teacher.

