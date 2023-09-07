13abc Marketplace
Neighborhood Nuisance: Leaning telephone poles in Harbor View

One of Ohio’s smallest villages has a big problem.
By Sophie Bates
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The mayor of the tiny town of Harbor View is trying to make his small community better and safer for the kids trying to get to school.

Mayor Rick Brink wants to get some leaning electric poles fixed, however, he hasn’t been getting results. So, he called 13 Action News.

One problem is the electric pole located at the village’s entrance, the only main road and a school bus stop.

“Anytime the smallest village in Ohio tries to reach out to anybody, they just brush us off like we’re nobody,” said Brink.

One street over, in Oregon, two more poles are being held up by ropes.

“Nobody will contact me back,” said Brink. “They won’t answer my calls. They won’t take my calls. We can’t get a hold of anybody.”

Brink had Toledo Edison come out to examine the poles but they said the poles belong to AT&T.

“Take care of your poles. It’s yours,” said Brink. “Take care of it. That’s all we want.”

13 Action News reached out to AT&T and we are still waiting on a callback, and so are Brink and all of Harbor View.

“Let’s get on the ball and get things rolling,” said Brink.

13 Action News will continue to keep calling AT&T and hopefully we can get the problem solved.

If there is a property in your community that has become a neighborhood nuisance, reach out to Sophie Bates on social media or by email at sophie.bates@13abc.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

