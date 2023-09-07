13abc Marketplace
New COVID-19 booster expected later this month

A new COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available later this month and many local health experts are encouraging you to roll up your sleeve.
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A new COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available later this month and many local health experts are encouraging you to roll up your sleeve.

Regarding the new shot, Dr. Brian Kaminski, the vice president of Medical Affairs for ProMedica’s metro hospitals, has a simple suggestion.

“I would recommend getting it as soon as you have an opportunity to get it later this month or early next month,” Dr. Kaminski said. “It’s being called a booster but I don’t want that to be misconstrued because even if you haven’t had the vaccine, you can get it just like the flu shot. So, we are looking at it like the flu shot. It is monovalent, so it protects against the most recent strain we’re seeing.

When it comes to the COVID numbers in our area right now, we’re seeing a bit of an increase.

“Here in Toledo, we have seen a bit of an uptick,” Dr. Kaminski said. “Not drastic like previous surges, I wouldn’t call it a surge, but there is an increase.”

Dr. Kaminski says if you get the shot, you may still get the virus, but plenty of significant benefits exist.

“The likelihood of severe disease or hospitalization is significantly lower if you get the vaccine,” Dr. Kaminski said.

When it comes to the new COVID shot and the flu shot, experts say you can get both.

“You can get the two together or separated by any time you are comfortable with,” Dr. Kaminski said. “We just recommend you get both of them.”

If you have any questions about the new shot and its availability, reach out to your doctor or pharmacist.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

