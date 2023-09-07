13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio Democrats push reforms for utility companies, HB6 repeal

Perry Nuclear plant along Lake Erie in North Perry was one of two Ohio nuclear plants bailed...
Perry Nuclear plant along Lake Erie in North Perry was one of two Ohio nuclear plants bailed out by passage of House Bill 6.(Mark Duncan/AP)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans are still paying the price for the largest public corruption scandal in the state’s history. But there is a new effort to change that.

Earlier this year, a jury found that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder led a $60 million bribery scheme to bail out nuclear power plants with House Bill Six.

Parts of the controversial legislation have been repealed but others remain intact. That includes a ratepayer bailout for coal plants.

Senate Democrats introduced legislation to repeal those bailouts. They are also looking to make it illegal for utility companies to charge customers for their political activities.

Supporters of the legislation say the goal is to prevent companies from passing along the cost of playing politics to Ohio citizens.

“Utilities can still spend shareholder funding to advocate for legislation and run customer campaigns to bolster their own reputation. They just cannot use their own money to keep us in the dark - literally and figuratively,” Ohio Environmental Councilmember Karin Nordstrom said.

Earlier this year there was a bipartisan effort in the House to repeal the remaining parts of House Bill Six. Supporters though they had the votes needed to pass it but the House Speaker blocked it from reaching the floor.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
GTFC
Greater Toledo Community Foundation to celebrate 50th anniversary with free admission day at National Museum of the Great Lakes
Ohio Rep. Michele Grim presented WTVG with a proclamation for outstanding broadcast service to...
13 Action News honored with proclamation for outstanding broadcast service
Ohioans are still paying the price for the largest public corruption scandal in the state's...
Ohio Democrats push reforms for utility companies, HB6 repeal