Ohio Democrats push reforms for utility companies, HB6 repeal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohioans are still paying the price for the largest public corruption scandal in the state’s history. But there is a new effort to change that.

Earlier this year, a jury found that former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder led a $60 million bribery scheme to bail out nuclear power plants with House Bill Six.

Parts of the controversial legislation have been repealed but others remain intact. That includes a ratepayer bailout for coal plants.

Senate Democrats introduced legislation to repeal those bailouts. They are also looking to make it illegal for utility companies to charge customers for their political activities.

Supporters of the legislation say the goal is to prevent companies from passing along the cost of playing politics to Ohio citizens.

“Utilities can still spend shareholder funding to advocate for legislation and run customer campaigns to bolster their own reputation. They just cannot use their own money to keep us in the dark - literally and figuratively,” Ohio Environmental Councilmember Karin Nordstrom said.

Earlier this year there was a bipartisan effort in the House to repeal the remaining parts of House Bill Six. Supporters though they had the votes needed to pass it but the House Speaker blocked it from reaching the floor.

