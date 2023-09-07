13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

One dead after motorcyclist runs stop sign, crashes into truck in Whiteford Twp.

The crash occurred on Sept. 7 at 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of Yankee Road and Clark Road.
The crash occurred on Sept. 7 at 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of Yankee Road and Clark Road.(Source: MGN (Police Lights Graphic); KNOE)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - One man is dead following a crash in Whiteford Twp. Thursday morning involving a motorcycle and a truck.

The crash occurred on Sept. 7 at 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of Yankee Road and Clark Road.

MCSO says Jason Simbeck, 41, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on Yankee Road while riding a 2022 Honda CMX300 motorcycle. As he approached Clark Road, he drove past the posted stop sign and crashed into a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado truck traveling southbound on Clark Road.

According to MCSO, after the crash, Simbeck fell from his motorcycle and came to rest on the southbound lane of Clark Road, the motorcycle ended up on the roadway’s shoulder and the truck landed in the west side ditch of Clark Road.

Simbeck was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to MCSO, the driver of the truck was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 734-240-7557.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

Authorities found suspected crack cocaine, methamphetamine, paraphernalia and some cash,...
Four arrested after Findlay drug bust
Thursday kicks off the first full NFL season since legal sports betting went live in Ohio.
NFL season kicks off as Ohio sports betting regulators remain tough on rule violators
"Fly Old Bird: Escape to the Ark" is the third film by father and son duo Alan and Shaun Maki.
"Fly Old Bird" movie to premiere in Tecumseh
Numerous Toledo Police units responded to the accident at Reynolds and Renwyck just after 6...
Four-car crash on Reynolds injures four people