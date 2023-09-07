One dead after motorcyclist runs stop sign, crashes into truck in Whiteford Twp.

WHITEFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WTVG) - One man is dead following a crash in Whiteford Twp. Thursday morning involving a motorcycle and a truck.

The crash occurred on Sept. 7 at 5:18 a.m. at the intersection of Yankee Road and Clark Road.

MCSO says Jason Simbeck, 41, of Ottawa Lake, Michigan, was traveling eastbound on Yankee Road while riding a 2022 Honda CMX300 motorcycle. As he approached Clark Road, he drove past the posted stop sign and crashed into a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado truck traveling southbound on Clark Road.

According to MCSO, after the crash, Simbeck fell from his motorcycle and came to rest on the southbound lane of Clark Road, the motorcycle ended up on the roadway’s shoulder and the truck landed in the west side ditch of Clark Road.

Simbeck was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. According to MCSO, the driver of the truck was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call 734-240-7557.

