13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

September 7th Weather Forecast

Few Showers Today, Cooler Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers are possible at times. A few sprinkles are possible tonight and again on Friday. Cooler air will stick around on Friday with a high near 70. The weekend will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 70s. Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Showers are possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. The clouds should hold highs into the middle 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Carjacking suspects shot at officers during pursuit, arrested after crashing, OSHP says
Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes

Latest News

September 7th Weather Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/6/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast