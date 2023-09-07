September 7th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be mostly cloudy today with a high in the middle to upper 70s. A few showers are possible at times. A few sprinkles are possible tonight and again on Friday. Cooler air will stick around on Friday with a high near 70. The weekend will bring a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 70s. Monday will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s. Showers are possible on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers at times. The clouds should hold highs into the middle 60s.

