Toledo family escapes house fire, officials investigating cause

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened in Toledo Thursday evening.

The fire occurred on Sept. 7 a little before 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of Woodland Ave.

Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13 Action News that the fire started in a bedroom closet on the second floor. Some of the fire did spread to the bedroom walls and into the attic.

Firefighters did a search of the home and they say everyone inside of the house got out safely.

According to officials, an arson investigator is on the way to determine how the fire started.

