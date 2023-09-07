13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo family escapes house fire, officials investigating cause

Toledo family escapes house fire safely, officials investigating cause of fire
Toledo family escapes house fire safely, officials investigating cause of fire(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials are investigating a house fire that happened in Toledo Thursday evening.

The fire occurred on Sept. 7 a little before 5 p.m. on the 1200 block of Woodland Ave.

Toledo Fire and Rescue tells 13 Action News that the fire started in a bedroom closet on the second floor. Some of the fire did spread to the bedroom walls and into the attic.

Firefighters did a search of the home and they say everyone inside of the house got out safely.

According to officials, an arson investigator is on the way to determine how the fire started.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

Generic
Toledo man indicted on aggravated robbery charges
A new COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be available later this month and many local health...
New COVID-19 booster expected later this month
Humane Society of Erie County
Humane Society of Erie County still rebuilding after flooding
A man was overcome by smoke and rescued from the basement, fire officials said. He's expected...
Toledo man charged with arson in fire that sent child to the hospital