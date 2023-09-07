13abc Marketplace
Toledoans accused of buying puppies with counterfeit money, man arrested in cornfield

The pair purchased four French Bulldog puppies valued at $11,000 and allegedly paid the victim...
The pair purchased four French Bulldog puppies valued at $11,000 and allegedly paid the victim with fake currency.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is in custody in Holmes County after he was arrested for trying to buy puppies with counterfeit money.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office says Andre Robinson, 25, and Alajhia Williams, 27, both of Toledo, were involved in a theft on Township RD 130 in Mechanic Township. The pair purchased four French Bulldog puppies valued at $11,000 and allegedly paid the victim with fake currency. The victim was able to provide a description of Robinson, Williams and the vehicle they fled in.

On Sept. 5 around 11 p.m., the Loudonville Police Department stopped the vehicle on State Route 39 and found the puppies, who were unharmed, in the vehicle. They were later returned to the victim.

Williams was arrested during the stop but Robinson sped away before he could be arrested. Deputies searched for Robinson for hours afterwards and later resumed the search early the following morning. According to HCSO, on Sept. 6 around 7:24 p.m., the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team found Robinson hiding in a cornfield on Ashland County Road 2575 near the intersection of Ashland County Road 175. Robinson was arrested without incident.

Both Robinson and Williams remain in custody at the Holmes County Jail. The incident is currently under investigation.

