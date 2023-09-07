13abc Marketplace
Toledo man charged with arson in fire that sent child to the hospital

A man was overcome by smoke and rescued from the basement, fire officials said. He's expected...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man for allegedly intentionally setting a house on fire that sent a child to the hospital.

The grand jury indicted Joshua Buchanan on three counts of Aggravated Arson on Thursday. Court records show he’s accused of setting fire to a stroller in the basement of an occupied home in the 800 block of Circleville Drive, near Angola Road, in Toledo on August 20. Police said the fire required a 7-year-old girl to be treated for smoke inhalation.

First responders told 13 Action News at the scene that firefighters had rescued a man from the basement of the house that day. They also said at the time a 7-year-old got out of the house with her mother before firefighters arrived and were upstairs when the fire started.

Toledo police officers got to the scene first and tried to get inside the house but there was too much smoke, fire officials said. When firefighters got inside, they saved a man who was overcome by smoke in the basement.

The fire was relatively small, officials said, but it produced a lot of smoke. The man was overcome by smoke trying to put the fire out himself, a TFRD spokesperson said at the scene.

