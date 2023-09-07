13abc Marketplace
Toledo man indicted on aggravated robbery charges

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was indicted by a Lucas County grand jury on an aggravated robbery charge stemming from an incident in July.

According to court records, Jaremia Flowers was indicted on an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge.

Flowers allegedly pointed a gun at someone on July 2 and told the person to get out of their vehicle. Court documents allege Flowers then left the scene in the victims’s vehicle.

