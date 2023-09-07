Toledo Zoo to offering free admission to local heroes on Day of Honor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo is paying tribute to the men and women who keep the community safe all year long by offering them free admission on Saturday.

The Toledo Zoo says all police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, military personnel and hospital staff who show their professional ID or badge will receive free admission into the Zoo on Sept. 9.

According to the Zoo, the Day of Honor will include crafts, activities, vehicles on Zoo grounds for kids to explore and photo opportunities. There will also be a performance by the United States Air Force Band of Flight in the Main Plaza at 12:30 p.m.

There will also be complimentary parking available in the Broadway lot.

