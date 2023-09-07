13abc Marketplace
Toledo’s PET Bull Project to host free dog training event at Willys Park

The event will focus on good manners training for your pooch, vaccinations for your dogs and a...
The event will focus on good manners training for your pooch, vaccinations for your dogs and a whole lot more.(MGN)
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo’s PET Bull Project is hosting its last free dog training event of the summer this weekend.

The event is taking place on Aug. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Willys Park and will focus on good manners training for your pooch, vaccinations for your dogs and a whole lot more.

“Throughout the summer months, we go into city parks and offer free training and vaccines like distemper, parvo, and rabies,” said Cindy Reinsel, director of Toledo’s PET Bull Project. “We also offer things like collars and leashes and any other resource available to us we share with the community at the park events.”

Organizers say the event is free and all dogs are welcome. If your pooch is not dog friendly, organizers ask that you keep them in your car until someone comes to check you in.

According to organizers, the trainers at the event will be volunteering their time to help work with your dogs.

So far this summer, there have been about 100 dogs at most of the PET Bull Project events.

