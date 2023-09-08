81-year-old Monroe man detained for allegedly assaulting, killing wife

MONROE Co., Mich (WTVG) - An 81-year-old man in Monroe, Michigan was detained Friday morning for allegedly beating and killing his 78-year-old wife.

According to a press release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a call of domestic violence at a home on Fountain Circle in Lambertville around 11:30 a.m. When deputies arrived on the scene they saw an 81-year-old actively assaulting his wife.

a deputy with the sheriff’s office interrupted the fight and detained the man.

Medical personnel responded to the scene and provided care to the female. She was transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where she later died.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is currently being treated.

