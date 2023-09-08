9/8: Derek’s Friday Noon Forecast

Cloudy this afternoon with drizzle at times and highs near 70. Clouds will slowly decrease tonight with lows in the upper 50s. The weekend should be dry and partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s on both days. Monday will be near 80 with increasing cloud cover. A cold front will bring a good chance for some rain and thunder on Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. A few lingering showers and clouds are expected on Wednesday with a cool breeze and highs in the mid-60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy, cool, and breezy but dry with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny next Friday with highs in the low 70s.

