African Safari Wildlife to offer free admission to first responders

Any first responder who shows a valid employee or volunteer ID between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15...
Any first responder who shows a valid employee or volunteer ID between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 will receive free admission to the Park.(African Safari Wildlife Park)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WTVG) - African Wildlife Safari is offering free admission to all first responders.

Any first responder who shows a valid employee or volunteer ID between Sept. 11 and Sept. 15 will receive free admission to the Park.

“First responders risk their lives every day to keep our communities safe and healthy,” said general manager Josh Adkins. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for the incredible work they do.”

According to the Park, first responders are defined as active or retired employees and volunteers of police and fire departments, and active or retired paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

The free admission can not be combined with any other discounts.

During the promotional period, the Park will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last vehicle being admitted at 4 p.m.

