Daughter of man hit and killed on Kenwood calls for lowering the speed limit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cars on Kenwood can drive up to 35 miles per hour. It’s been that way since long before Noelle Isphording and her husband moved in 8 years ago.

“I understand the concept of a through street, but this is a neighborhood. There are so many kids. I mean, I’m just looking at all my neighbors that are three years and below and it’s dangerous,” said Isphording.

Now, Toledo City Councilman Sam Melden is set to propose lowering the speed limit to 25mph. It’s a move brought on by an accident that took the life of Isphording’s dad.

June 21, 2023, Steve Spitler, 69, was walking his puppy to his daughter’s house when Toledo Police records show a car swerved to avoid an accident and veered onto the sidewalk at Kenwood and Middlesex. The car hit Spitler and his dog.

Isphording says the dog ended up with a broken leg. More than one month later, she says, her father died from his injuries.

“I miss my dad a ton. I do. I saw him all the time. I was blessed that he lived so close, and it’s been really hard,” described Isphording. “Yeah, I mean it’s been tough, especially living in this neighborhood. I drive by, you know, the accident spot all the time and it’s kind of haunting, and my 3-year-old knows that Papa Steve’s not here any more and that’s been really tough.”

Since her father’s death, Isphording says Toledo Police have reopened the case and are looking into additional charges against the driver. Meantime, Councilman Melden is set to introduce the proposal to reduce the speed limit at the next meeting, Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

