Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 8, 2023

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week four of the 2023 high school football season kicked off Thursday night with start coming away with a 30-26 win over Scott. A full slate of games are set for Friday night.

The week four Game of the Week features a battle of unbeatens as Whiteford (2-0) travels to Ottawa Hills (3-0).

Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from that showdown, the games listed below, the cheerleaders of the week and the Trifecta.

Highlighted games:

Whiteford at Ottawa Hills

Southview at Perrysburg

Springfield at Bowling Green

Rogers at Waite

Fremont Ross at Whitmer

Anthony Wayne at Napoleon

Clay at Findlay

Erie-Mason at Northwood

Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic at Margaretta

Gabriel Richard at Huron

SSOTW at Whitmer

Detroit Catholic Central at St. Francis

Bowsher at Woodward

Maumee at Oak Harbor

Swanton at Wauseon

Liberty Center at Archbold

Rossford at Otsego

Northview at Lima Senior

