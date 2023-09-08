Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week four of the 2023 high school football season kicked off Thursday night with start coming away with a 30-26 win over Scott. A full slate of games are set for Friday night.
The week four Game of the Week features a battle of unbeatens as Whiteford (2-0) travels to Ottawa Hills (3-0).
Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from that showdown, the games listed below, the cheerleaders of the week and the Trifecta.
Highlighted games:
- Whiteford at Ottawa Hills
- Southview at Perrysburg
- Springfield at Bowling Green
- Rogers at Waite
- Fremont Ross at Whitmer
- Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
- Clay at Findlay
- Erie-Mason at Northwood
- Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic at Margaretta
- Gabriel Richard at Huron
- SSOTW at Whitmer
- Detroit Catholic Central at St. Francis
- Bowsher at Woodward
- Maumee at Oak Harbor
- Swanton at Wauseon
- Liberty Center at Archbold
- Rossford at Otsego
- Northview at Lima Senior
