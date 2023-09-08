13abc Marketplace
Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday - Sept. 8, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Week four of the 2023 high school football season kicked off Thursday night with start coming away with a 30-26 win over Scott. A full slate of games are set for Friday night.

The week four Game of the Week features a battle of unbeatens as Whiteford (2-0) travels to Ottawa Hills (3-0).

Host Justin Feldkamp will have highlights from that showdown, the games listed below, the cheerleaders of the week and the Trifecta.

Highlighted games:

  • Whiteford at Ottawa Hills
  • Southview at Perrysburg
  • Springfield at Bowling Green
  • Rogers at Waite
  • Fremont Ross at Whitmer
  • Anthony Wayne at Napoleon
  • Clay at Findlay
  • Erie-Mason at Northwood
  • Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic at Margaretta
  • Gabriel Richard at Huron
  • SSOTW at Whitmer
  • Detroit Catholic Central at St. Francis
  • Bowsher at Woodward
  • Maumee at Oak Harbor
  • Swanton at Wauseon
  • Liberty Center at Archbold
  • Rossford at Otsego
  • Northview at Lima Senior

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

