Detroit Airport Police Department holding multi-agency active shooter training Monday

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WTVG) - The Detroit Airport Police Department is letting people know it will be hosting a training exercise at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport on Sept. 11.

The training will be part of a multi-agency active shooter drill.

