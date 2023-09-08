13abc Marketplace
LC4 offering $25 adoptions to help fight overcrowding

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County Canine Care & Control is filled to capacity and is offering a special adoption price of $25 to help fight overcrowding.

LC4 says from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10, all dogs aged 6 months and older will be available for adoption with the only cost being a $25 Lucas County dog license.

According to LC4, overcrowding has become a problem across the country and it’s no different in Lucas County.

“We are currently caring for more than 200 dogs in the shelter,” said Kelly Sears, director of LC4. “Our intake has been overwhelming at 432 in July and 433 in August. We have an abundance of sweet dogs ready for their fur-ever families!”

All LC4 dogs that are up for adoption are spayed or neutered, have initial vaccinations, are microchipped, have had heartworm testing and prevention and parasite prevention. There are currently more than 87 dogs and puppies that available for adoption.

To view all of the dogs who are looking for their new home, click here.

