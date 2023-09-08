Man convicted in separate fatal shootings of 10-year-old girl and 21-year-old man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man facing charges in two separate Toledo homicides was convicted on Friday after taking plea deals, court records show.

Byron Cleveland was found guilty for his roles in the fatal shootings of 10-year-old Damia Ezell and 21-year-old Cayvon Wells. Two others charged in the death of Damia Ezell are going to trial. Two others charged in the death of Cayvon Wells have already been convicted.

Court records show Cleveland pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter with a firearms specification in the death of Ezell. Cleveland pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter with a firearms specification, Felonious Assault, Discharge of a Firearm in a prohibited area and Participating in a Criminal Gang in the death of Wells. Cleveland is scheduled to be sentenced for both convictions on September 14.

Two other suspects are facing charges in the death of Ezell. Dearryl Cornelous and Carmenita Wilson are scheduled to take the case to trial on Nov. 27. Cornelious is charged with Aggravated Murder, Attempt to Commit Aggravated Murder, two counts of Felonious Assault, Participating in a Criminal Gang and Discharging a Firearm on or near prohibited premises. Wilson is charged with two counts of Obstructing Justice.

Javell Mulligan Giles and Stephaun Gaston were also convicted in the death of Wells. Giles took a plea deal and was convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter and Participating in a Criminal Gang when he entered an Alford Plea. He was sentenced to 14-19 years in prison. Gaston pleaded guilty to Participating in a Criminal Gang and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14.

Damia Ezell, 10, was shot and killed in February of 2022. According to Toledo Police, Kenneth White was driving on Collingwood near Delaware Ave. with Ezell, his niece, in the backseat when someone drove up in a dark-colored vehicle and opened fire. White was injured and Ezell died at the hospital from her injuries. Ezell was a fourth-grader at Glenwood Elementary. The principal at Glenwood, Dr. Michael Carr, described her in a 2022 interview as “a vibrant young girl with a winning smile and a positive attitude. She was an excellent student who took great pride in her work.” He added that she will be missed by all who knew her. The Toledo community honored Ezell after her death with a mural painted on the side of Robert’s Food & Spirits on Detroit Ave.

Cayvon Wells, 21, was shot and killed in May of 2022. Police say officers found Wells suffering from at least one gunshot wound in the 2200 block of Isherwood. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

