Perrysburg HS student arrested for possession of a knife, school officials say

School officials recovered a 2.5 inch knife from a student after a community member said they...
School officials recovered a 2.5 inch knife from a student after a community member said they were exhibiting "troubling behavior," the PHS principal said in a letter to families.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A Perrysburg High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing a knife to school, according to the principal.

In a letter to families, Perrysburg High School Principal Cookson said school administrators began investigating the incident after a community member said a student was exhibiting troubling behavior.

School officials brought the student into the office Wednesday and recovered a 2.5 inch knife in a search, the letter said. The school than contacted the student’s family and the Perrysburg Police Division. The student was arrested and the district says their family is fully cooperating with the police and school investigations.

The school cannot disclose information about what discipline the student may be facing due to FERPA policies, the principal said.

The letter assured families that the district treats any and all threats seriously and protects students’ rights in the process.

“We are grateful to the community member who shared their concern with the school and the PHS staff member who took the matter seriously and followed our policies and safety plans,” the letter from Principal Cookson read. “We wanted to make sure families were made aware of this situation as soon as we were able while respecting the police investigation. Incidents like this are a good reminder to talk as a family about how important it is when you see something that you know is not safe or is in violation of school rules, to report it.”

13 Action News has reached out to police for more information and has not yet heard back.

