13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police say crime is down in ‘North End’: Some residents feeling hopeful

Police say crimes down in 'North End' some residents hopeful after meeting
By Carli Petrus
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Known by many in Toledo as the forgotten part of town, it seems the ‘North End’ could be starting to get some attention.

Police held a community meeting there tonight, and although there was a small turnout, community activist Alfonso Narvaez says he believes things are looking up for his neighborhood.

“It’s going to take time, there’s still a distrust between the city and residents here,” said Narvaez. “We’re seeing millions of dollars being put into the senior center, the Ohio Theater, to the YMCA, so, things are going in the right direction, so I think as time goes on we’ll start seeing more and more people get involved.”

Police say Narvaez is right, things are going in the right direction, as far as crime at least. According to recent TPD stats, it is down in the ‘North End’ area.

Resident Joyce Thomas says she can tell.“I actually sit back out on the front porch again.”

Rita Spencer says she is also happy with the work police are doing in her neighborhood, but she wants to see more from the city when it comes to blight and vacant houses. “So much dilapidation of houses and nobody doing anything. Like I was told someone was going to come out and talk to me. That person has yet to show up.”

Despite the challenges, Narvaez continues to fight for his neighborhood and he is hoping others continue to fight too. “I love my neighborhood it’s my pride and joy. I’ve had the opportunity to live elsewhere and work elsewhere, but I’ve chosen to stay here because it’s home.”

Police say there are going to be more meetings like this, and the best way to find out about them is through social media.

They are urging more people to come to these meetings because they believe that is how some of these issues can get resolved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

September 8th Weather Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
His daughter says Steve Spitler was walking his puppy to her house when he was hit by a car on...
Daughter of man hit and killed on Kenwood calls for lowering the speed limit
Giddings police say there were more than a dozen students on the bus when the crash happened...
Seven injured in bus crash near North Baltimore Thursday