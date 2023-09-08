Police say crime is down in ‘North End’: Some residents feeling hopeful

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Known by many in Toledo as the forgotten part of town, it seems the ‘North End’ could be starting to get some attention.

Police held a community meeting there tonight, and although there was a small turnout, community activist Alfonso Narvaez says he believes things are looking up for his neighborhood.

“It’s going to take time, there’s still a distrust between the city and residents here,” said Narvaez. “We’re seeing millions of dollars being put into the senior center, the Ohio Theater, to the YMCA, so, things are going in the right direction, so I think as time goes on we’ll start seeing more and more people get involved.”

Police say Narvaez is right, things are going in the right direction, as far as crime at least. According to recent TPD stats, it is down in the ‘North End’ area.

Resident Joyce Thomas says she can tell.“I actually sit back out on the front porch again.”

Rita Spencer says she is also happy with the work police are doing in her neighborhood, but she wants to see more from the city when it comes to blight and vacant houses. “So much dilapidation of houses and nobody doing anything. Like I was told someone was going to come out and talk to me. That person has yet to show up.”

Despite the challenges, Narvaez continues to fight for his neighborhood and he is hoping others continue to fight too. “I love my neighborhood it’s my pride and joy. I’ve had the opportunity to live elsewhere and work elsewhere, but I’ve chosen to stay here because it’s home.”

Police say there are going to be more meetings like this, and the best way to find out about them is through social media.

They are urging more people to come to these meetings because they believe that is how some of these issues can get resolved.

