13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

September 8th Weather Forecast

Cooler Pattern With Low Humidity
Cooler Pattern With Low Humidity
Cooler Pattern With Low Humidity(wtvg)
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning with drizzle at times. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70. Clouds will slowly decrease tonight with a low in the middle to upper 50s. The weekend should be dry and partly cloudy with a high in the middle 70s. Monday will be around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will bring a good chance for showers on Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. A few lingering showers and clouds are expected on Wednesday with a high in the middle 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high in the middle to upper 60s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Few Showers Today, Cooler Weekend
September 7th Weather Forecast