September 8th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy this morning with drizzle at times. The afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 70. Clouds will slowly decrease tonight with a low in the middle to upper 50s. The weekend should be dry and partly cloudy with a high in the middle 70s. Monday will be around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will bring a good chance for showers on Tuesday. Highs are expected to be in the low 70s. A few lingering showers and clouds are expected on Wednesday with a high in the middle 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high in the middle to upper 60s.

