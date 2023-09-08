13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Seven injured in bus crash near North Baltimore Thursday

Six students were hospitalized after a crash involving a car and a school bus on I-75 near North Baltimore.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANCOCK Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Six students were hospitalized after a crash involving a car and an Arlington Local School District bus on I-75 near North Baltimore.

According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a school bus traveling south on I-75 was hit in the rear by a car around 9:15. The bus had 26 students on board and six were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the crash drove off the road and caught fire. The driver then ran from the scene. The driver of the car was caught and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

His daughter says Steve Spitler was walking his puppy to her house when he was hit by a car on...
Daughter of man hit and killed on Kenwood calls for lowering the speed limit
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates his one yard run for a touchdown...
Joe Burrow signs record-setting extension with Bengals: Source
A man was overcome by smoke and rescued from the basement, fire officials said. He's expected...
Toledo man charged with arson in fire that sent child to the hospital
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/7/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast