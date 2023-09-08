Seven injured in bus crash near North Baltimore Thursday

HANCOCK Co., Ohio (WTVG) - Six students were hospitalized after a crash involving a car and an Arlington Local School District bus on I-75 near North Baltimore.

According to an official with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a school bus traveling south on I-75 was hit in the rear by a car around 9:15. The bus had 26 students on board and six were taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.

The other vehicle involved in the crash drove off the road and caught fire. The driver then ran from the scene. The driver of the car was caught and taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

