Stretch of Corduroy Road to close for bridge replacement

JERUSALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Corduroy Road in Jerusalem Township will be closed for a bridge replacement project.

The project will take place on Corduroy Road between Teachout Road and Howard Road. The Lucas County Engineer’s Office says the bridge being replaced is located approximately 2600 feet east of Teachout Road.

The closure will begin on Sept 18 and will remain in place for 45 days.

A detour route has been established and will be from Teachout Road to Jerusalem Road (State Route 2) to Howard Road.

If you have any questions in regard to the project, contact the Lucas County Engineer’s Office at 419-213-2860.

