Toledo man arrested, accused of strangling woman to death Tuesday night

Hatcher was arrested for strangling a woman to death Sept. 5.
Hatcher was arrested for strangling a woman to death Sept. 5.(Toledo Police)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has arrested a man and charged him with murder for the strangulation of Shannon Graham.

According to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office, the coroner performed an autopsy on a 47-year-old woman Sept. 6. The coroner confirmed the body was Graham and the cause of death was strangulation.

The alleged strangulation occurred at a residence on Brownstone Boulevard in Toledo around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Toledo Police Department, Mark Hatcher was arrested Friday and charged with murder. Court records show Hatcher and Graham were in a fight when he then strangled her.

