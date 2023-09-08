13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

WATCH LIVE: 13 Action News Week in Review: September 8, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A deadly carjacking in Monroe, Toledo City councilmembers sentenced, a quadruple fatal crash on Labor Day and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.

Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

Court records show Joshua Buchanan is accused of setting fire to a stroller in the basement of...
Toledo man charged with arson in fire that sent child to the hospital
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested
The pair purchased four French Bulldog puppies valued at $11,000 and allegedly paid the victim...
Toledoans accused of buying puppies with counterfeit money, man arrested in cornfield
Aaron Hilt
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested