WATCH LIVE: 13 Action News Week in Review: September 8, 2023
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A deadly carjacking in Monroe, Toledo City councilmembers sentenced, a quadruple fatal crash on Labor Day and more: Josh Croup recaps some of the week’s top stories on Action News Now.
Week in Review is livestreamed on Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on all of our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- Seven injured in bus crash near North Baltimore Thursday
- Toledo man charged with arson in fire that sent child to the hospital
- Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
- Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
- Ohio police shoot Chicago murder suspect after high-speed chase
- Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday
- With strike looming, General Motors makes wage offer, which auto union leader calls ‘insulting’
- Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
- Couple arrested for allegedly chasing, assaulting man after hit-skip crash
- Bond set for Sylvania Twp. man accused of killing mother
- Springfield Twp. terminates firefighter after investigation into alleged child pornography
- Perrysburg Police, State Fire Marshal investigating ‘multiple arson fires’
- Authorities find body of missing Lake Erie kayaker
- E-bike rider survives after being hit by train in Maumee
