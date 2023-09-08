13abc Marketplace
Wood County dog warden heads to classroom to reduce dog bites

The Wood County dog warden’s office has already handled over 100 cases of dogs biting humans this year.
By JD Pooley
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County dog warden’s office has already handled over 100 cases of dogs biting humans this year.

Jodi Harding, Wood County dog warden, hopes a little education in the classroom will help children have a positive interaction with a dog they might not know.

“Just seeing all the dog bites coming in and a big percentage of those were kids getting bit,” Harding said.

Harding’s office works closely with the Wood County Health Department.

“If somebody is treated for a dog bite, by law the health department has to report that to us. Kids run up to dogs and hug them, dogs don’t like that, that’s personal space for dogs,” said Harding.

That prompted Harding to start an educational outreach program with elementary-aged children.

“As kids, we’re taught you don’t talk to strangers, so it’s the same thing with dogs, if you don’t know that dog you should not go up to that dog and pet that dog or hug that dog,” Harding said. “You always want to ask the owner if it’s okay to pet the dog.”

If you do get permission to pet the dog, Harding says the best way to approach the animal is from the side.

“Close to the dog you put your hand down and you turn to the side, a lot of dogs will think if you are coming right at them, straight forward, that can be threatening to a dog,” Harding said.

Harding says after approaching the dog from the side, you can pet the dog from underneath its chin.

“A lot of dogs don’t, unfortunately, have been hit in the past, so you don’t want to go over the head, because some dogs will think they’re going to get hit,” Harding said.

Last year Harding visited every elementary school in Wood County, except for three.

“We don’t want them to be scared, we just want them to know how to be safe around dogs, so they don’t have that opportunity to get bit and be afraid of dogs,” Harding said.

