9/11 Memorial Ride being held in Fremont Sunday

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9/11 Memorial Ride is being held in Fremont Sunday, in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The memorial ride will kick off Sunday around 11 a.m., starting at The Haunted Hydro at 1333 Tiffin St. Organizers say registration for the ride will begin at 9 a.m. and a safety meeting will take place at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $15 per driver and $10 per rider.

Organizers say all makes and models of trucks, cars and motorcycles are welcome and the event will go on rain or shine. Those interested can register prior to the event by filling out the 9/11 Memorial Ride Registration Form.

The ride is organized by The Ohio Safety Team, who says they will be holding silent raffles and auctions throughout the day, and food will be available for purchase.

The proceeds raised will benefit the Terry Farrell Firefighter’s Fund, which was created in honor of Terry Farrell who was killed while serving with Rescue Department 4 of the New York City Fire Department during the September 11 attacks.

