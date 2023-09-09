13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

9/11 Memorial Ride being held in Fremont Sunday

A 9/11 Memorial Ride is being held in Fremont Sunday, in remembrance of those who lost their...
A 9/11 Memorial Ride is being held in Fremont Sunday, in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks in 2001.(WCTV)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9/11 Memorial Ride is being held in Fremont Sunday, in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The memorial ride will kick off Sunday around 11 a.m., starting at The Haunted Hydro at 1333 Tiffin St. Organizers say registration for the ride will begin at 9 a.m. and a safety meeting will take place at 10:45 a.m. The cost is $15 per driver and $10 per rider.

Organizers say all makes and models of trucks, cars and motorcycles are welcome and the event will go on rain or shine. Those interested can register prior to the event by filling out the 9/11 Memorial Ride Registration Form.

The ride is organized by The Ohio Safety Team, who says they will be holding silent raffles and auctions throughout the day, and food will be available for purchase.

The proceeds raised will benefit the Terry Farrell Firefighter’s Fund, which was created in honor of Terry Farrell who was killed while serving with Rescue Department 4 of the New York City Fire Department during the September 11 attacks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
TPD officers say they arrived on the scene on the 200 block of Langdon to find 18-year-old,...
Teenager shot and killed by juvenile in Toledo Saturday

Latest News

Officers say the believe the injured man used a gas can containing high-octane fuel in an...
Tiffin man suffers serious injuries in explosion while adding fuel to a fire pit, police say
When deputies arrived on the scene they saw an 81-year-old actively assaulting his wife.
81-year-old Monroe man detained for allegedly assaulting, killing wife
An employee at the Taco Bell on Navarre Avenue was arrested after allegedly making fraudulent...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards
They say they found over $700 worth of online credit charges and are still in the process of...
Navarre Ave. Taco Bell employee arrested for multiple uses of customers’ credit cards