9/9: Erin’s Saturday Morning Forecast

We start the weekend cloudy, but we remain dry. Clouds slowly part throughout the day, and temperatures remain in the mid-70s. We might see some overnight fog into tomorrow, but throughout the day, we remain comfortable and partly cloudy. Temperatures peak this week on Monday in the upper-70s and some higher level clouds, though rain showers throughout the day Tuesday cool us down into the mid-60s in the middle of the week.

