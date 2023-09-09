Some Whiteford Twp. residents calling for more police protection

WHITEFORD TWP., Michigan (WTVG) - Whiteford Township in Michigan is an area known for its space and quiet, but it is also known for not having a police force, according to people who live there.

“We got robberies going on, they know there’s no police,” said community member Paul Wohlfarth.

Township supervisor Walter Ruhl says the lack of patrols stems from the lack of tax funds. “You can only pay for so much. You do what you can afford. I mean that’s the way life really is.”

He adds that his priorities for the township are elsewhere.

“Right now, we’re going to have a meeting here in the next couple of weeks on everything fire department because that’s getting pushed right to the limit and we have a completely volunteer department,” said Ruhl.

Residents we spoke with are all for digging in their pockets to find the extra change for a little extra protection.

“You need to have it. People are getting killed and injured constantly,” said Wohlfarth. “We’re counting on the county to protect us over here.”

Right now, Ruhl says one Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy is assigned to Whiteford Twp. about 300 hours a month. He believes response times are pretty quick. “Had some people just last week with a problem, they called 911, and had someone there in less than 10 minutes.”

Resident Bob Lloyd says his 911 experience was much different. “Usually our response time here, asking for a sheriff, is an hour.”

A story he knows is not unique to rural towns, Wohlfarth says he just wants more police around so he and the people around him can feel safe. “I don’t like to have a lot of police around. That’s not what I want, but you need to have it.”

