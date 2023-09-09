13abc Marketplace
Tiffin man suffers serious injuries in explosion while adding fuel to a fire pit, police say

By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a Tiffin man was seriously injured in an explosion overnight after trying to ignite a fire in his backyard with fuel.

Tiffin Police, Fire and Rescue crews responded to the 100 block of Bobb Street Saturday morning around 4 a.m. for a report of an explosion in the backyard of a home. Upon arrival, they say a 43-year-old man was found lying in what appeared to be a fire pit, near a stack of wood.

Officers say the believe the injured man used a gas can containing high-octane fuel in an attempt to ignite a fire. Following a preliminary investigation, officials believe the man had a lit cigarette in his mouth while attempting to pour the fuel onto the stack of wood and an explosion occurred.

The man was treated on scene and transported to receive medical care for serious injuries, officers say. Given the severity of injuries, officials say the man was then transported by air ambulance to to receive further treatment and care.

Tiffin detectives say they believe the incident to be accidental, though an investigation into the matter is ongoing at this time.

