9/10: Erin’s Sunday Forecast

Patchy fog is reducing visibility in some areas across the region, though once air temperatures start warming up with the sun, this will become less of an issue. Mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s continue for your Sunday, but sunshine increases as the day goes on and clouds clear overnight. Patchy fog is likely early tomorrow, though most of the day is sunny and dry. Evening showers are likely, but the bulk of the rain approaches overnight and early on Tuesday.

