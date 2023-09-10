9/9: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible and lows near 60. SUNDAY: Partly sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid-70s. SUNDAY NIGHT: Cool and clearer with lows in the mid-50s. More patchy fog possible. MONDAY: Morning sunshine, then clouds take over for the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. A few late-day showers possible. EXTENDED: Periods of rain are likely Monday night into Tuesday, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. It’ll be cooler Tuesday with highs near 70, and there may be some PM sunshine as the rain ends. Partly sunny Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s and a few showers possible. Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the upper 60s. Mostly sunny again Friday, highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the mid-70s, and some late-day rain is possible.

