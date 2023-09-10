13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Bicycles fall from rack onto I-75: Two motorcyclists critically injured

Motorcycle Crash
Motorcycle Crash(MGN)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monroe, Mich. (WTVG) -Two motorcyclists were critically injured on I-75 after colliding with bicycles that fell off the bike rack of another car Saturday night, police say.

Officers for the City of Monroe say they were dispatched to northbound I-75 near E. Elm Avenue around 11:40 p.m. for bicycles that fell off the bike rack as the caller was driving. Dispatchers for Monroe County Central Dispatch say they immediately received a second call advising that a motorcycle crashed near the location.

Once on scene, The Monroe Police say they located two victims who were on a motorcycle and collided with the bicycles while traveling northbound. Officials say medical crews worked at the scene to treat the injured victims and they were later transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. No further updates on their condition were given at this time.

Officers say the incident is currently under investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Christopher Nelson (734) 243-7563 or Officer Alexander McKenzie (734) 243-7585 of the Monroe PD Accident Investigation Team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
Aaron Hilt
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested

Latest News

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency
The Nine on 13abc
Rebecca Regnier joins Eric Haubert for the Nine on 13abc as co-host
13 Action News at 7pm starts Sept. 11, 2023, with Kristian Brown and Jay Berschback.
13 Action News launching 7PM newscast Monday night
Community members gathered to support young loved ones living with Type 1 Diabetes.
JDRF One Walk raises money for type 1 diabetes research