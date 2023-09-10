Bicycles fall from rack onto I-75: Two motorcyclists critically injured

Monroe, Mich. (WTVG) -Two motorcyclists were critically injured on I-75 after colliding with bicycles that fell off the bike rack of another car Saturday night, police say.

Officers for the City of Monroe say they were dispatched to northbound I-75 near E. Elm Avenue around 11:40 p.m. for bicycles that fell off the bike rack as the caller was driving. Dispatchers for Monroe County Central Dispatch say they immediately received a second call advising that a motorcycle crashed near the location.

Once on scene, The Monroe Police say they located two victims who were on a motorcycle and collided with the bicycles while traveling northbound. Officials say medical crews worked at the scene to treat the injured victims and they were later transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. No further updates on their condition were given at this time.

Officers say the incident is currently under investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact Sergeant Christopher Nelson (734) 243-7563 or Officer Alexander McKenzie (734) 243-7585 of the Monroe PD Accident Investigation Team.

