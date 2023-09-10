13abc Marketplace
F-16 en route to Toledo Airport abandons fuel tanks during in-flight emergency

An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon, assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, takes off during Northern Lightning at Volk Field in Camp Douglas, Wis., Aug. 8, 2023. Northern Lightning is a joint training exercise, emphasizing user-defined objectives resulting in tailored, scenario-based, full spectrum, high-end training.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)
By Blake Pierce
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - An F-16 fighter jet en route to the Toledo Express Airport had an in-flight emergency Sunday, causing them to abandon two fuel tanks in Hardin County and divert flights en route to the airport.

Officials with the 180th Fighter Wing of the Ohio Air National Guard say around 10:20 a.m. an F-16 fighter jet assigned to their wing jettisoned two fuel tanks in accordance with emergency procedure. They say the fuel tanks were jettisoned in Harding County, about 50 miles south of the base, and no injuries have been reported.

Around the same time, Allegiant Air Flight 1047 was diverted to the Fort Wayne International Airport, causing concerned folks to contact 13 Action News and turn to social media for more information as to what was happening. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told 13 Action News the flight was diverted to refuel after being in a holding pattern waiting to land at the Toledo Express Airport.

Officials with the FAA say Allegiant Air Flight 1047 was in a holding pattern while crews at the airport were working to remove a disabled aircraft from the runway. According to Flight Radar, the Allegiant flight landed back in Toledo around 12:21 p.m.

Officials with the 180th Fighter Wing say both tanks have been recovered and they have no immediate safety concerns for people within the area. The cause of the in-flight emergency is unknown at this time, pending an investigation by Ohio Air National Guard officials.

