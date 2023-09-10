JDRF One Walk raises money for type 1 diabetes research

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Community members at Swan Creek Metropark gathered Saturday morning to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes (T1D) research.

Some attendants at the JDFR One Walk say the most comforting part of dealing with T1D, is knowing other people truly understand what they’re going through, which helps them to feel not so alone.

“We’ve just taken every day the best we can, and we have what we need. This is our new normal, and it’s okay,” said Rosa Scott, whose daughter has T1D.

Community members gathered to support young loved ones living with Type 1 Diabetes.

One of those people is 6-year-old Elena Scott, who was diagnosed with T1D at the age of 4. Her family joined in at Saturday’s event to show their support.

“To support my sister for a cure for diabetes,” said Elena’s brother, Sebastian Scott.

“Yes, that’s why we’re hopeful,” said Rosa Scott. “It would be nice one day to not have to do it anymore.”

Blake Burger and his friends and family walked for similar reasons. Burger was diagnosed with T1D when he was 9 years old, though he hasn’t been fighting alone.

“It means so much to have people to support him, people that care about him and he doesn’t have to do this by himself and we don’t have to do it by ourselves,” said Blake’s mom, Stacey Burger.

“Yeah, I mean, we’re all just one big team,” said Burger.

The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) is the leading funder in Type 1 Diabetes research.

The Scott family told 13 Action News, there are good days and there are bad days. But the support surrounding them is their motivation.

“We have everything we need, not everybody does. And so when we have a bad day, I remember I have what I need to take care of her. So you have to be grateful.” said Rosa Scott.

All of the money raised during Saturday’s walk goes straight to the JDRF, as that money fuels the research that is making lives better for those who are living with the disease.

