MSU head football coach Mel Tucker suspended without pay following Title IX investigation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s head football coach has been suspended without pay following allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced Sunday morning.

In a report released by USA Today, a woman working with the football program on violence education claimed that Tucker forced her into performing nonconsensual phone sex.

The woman, who identified herself as Brenda Tracy, is also a rape survivor. The report alleges that Tracy filed a complaint against Tucker to the university in December 2022, which resulted in a Title IX investigation into Tucker’s behavior.

According to MSU leadership, an outside investigator was brought in when the initial report was filed in December. In July 2023, the investigator recommended a formal hearing regarding the allegations. The hearing is scheduled for October.

Assistant Head Coach Harlon Barnett will act as head coach. MSU is bringing in former Head Coach Mark Dantonio to serve as interim assistant coach.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY AND WILL BE UPDATED AS MORE INFORMATION BECOMES AVAILABLE.

READ MORE: Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker being investigated for alleged sexual harassment

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.