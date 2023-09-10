13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men’s final

Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain,...
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the men's singles semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev will meet again to determine the U.S. Open men’s champion.

Their match Sunday afternoon is a rematch of the 2021 final in Flushing Meadows. Medvedev won that day for his lone Grand Slam title.

The 27-year-old from Russia also denied Djokovic what would have been the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis since 1969.

Djokovic has gone on to win two more major titles this year, at the Australian Open and French Open, to raise his career total to 23. That is the most Grand Slam singles titles in men’s tennis history and ties Serena Williams for the most in the professional era, dating to 1968.

The 36-year-old from Serbia is playing in his 10th U.S. Open final. If he wins it, he would be the oldest male champion there in the open era.

Medvedev earned the chance to stop him by knocking off defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. He is playing in his third U.S. Open final in five years.

___

AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police say all four men inside a K & B Asphalt Sealing company pickup truck died...
Asphalt company cancels work, calls in grief counselors after 4 employees hit and killed
Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County on Labor Day, police said.
Four workers killed in Lenawee Co. crash
Pursuit ends with arrest of carjacking suspects
Suspects in deadly carjacking in Monroe indicted in Hancock Co.
Three former Toledo City councilmembers sentenced for taking bribes for votes
Aaron Hilt
Six students injured in North Baltimore school bus crash, other driver arrested

Latest News

This photo provided by the Chester County Prison shows Danelo Cavalcante. Cavalcante, convicted...
Police announce another confirm sighting of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023,...
Biden opens Vietnam visit by saying the two countries are ‘critical partners’ at a ‘critical time’
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it charges through open waters
Mostly cloudy skies gradually part, letting in more sun as the day continues. Patchy fog is...
9/10: Erin's Sunday Forecast