Police announce another confirm sighting of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.”

Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County.

Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, the statement said.

Cavalcante was operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST-8818, police said on X (formerly known as Twitter). The van has a refrigeration unit on the top.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.

Phoenixville is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of the prison.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Officials on Friday announced the firing of the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

